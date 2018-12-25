Rivers played 31 minutes off the bench and had 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3PT, 2-4 FT) in Tuesday's win over the Thunder.

In his first game with his new team, Rivers made an impact off the bench and played extended crunch time minutes alongside James Harden. Rivers hit a pair of key three-pointers down the stretch and added two rebounds and one assist.

