Rockets' Austin Rivers: Plays 31 minutes in win
Rivers played 31 minutes off the bench and had 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3PT, 2-4 FT) in Tuesday's win over the Thunder.
In his first game with his new team, Rivers made an impact off the bench and played extended crunch time minutes alongside James Harden. Rivers hit a pair of key three-pointers down the stretch and added two rebounds and one assist.
