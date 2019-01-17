Rivers played 46 minutes and contributed 13 points (5-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block across 46 minutes Wednesday in the Rockets' 145-142 overtime loss to the Nets.

RIvers cleared the 40-minute mark for the fifth time in nine games, benefiting greatly from an onslaught of injuries in addition to coach Mike D'Antoni's streamlined rotations. Though the Rockets returned a key backcourt member in Eric Gordon (knee) from injury, Gordon experienced renewed soreness during the contest to end his night early. While it's not believed to be a major setback, Gordon could be held out for Saturday's game against the Lakers as a precaution, which would clear the way for Rivers to once again absorb most of the minutes at guard alongside superstar James Harden.