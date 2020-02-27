Rivers amassed 23 points (9-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 140-112 victory over Memphis.

Rivers got hot off the bench, scoring a season-high 23 points. Despite scoring in double-figures in his last two outings, Rivers has struggled to find a consistent role this season. He is well outside the top-200 for the season and really serves as just a points streamer, and even that is a stretch based on his unproductive season thus far.