Rockets' Austin Rivers: Pours in 25 points
Rivers notched 25 points (10-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go with two assists, one rebound and one steal across 37 minutes Sunday in the Rockets' 116-109 loss to the Magic.
Since joining the Rockets in late December, Rivers has exceeded 30 minutes all but once in 10 games and has cleared 40 minutes on four occasions. With Eric Gordon (knee) and Chris Paul (hamstring) both sidelined, Rivers is locked into a starting role for the time being, but he won't benefit from a major bump in usage while playing alongside James Harden. That reality has limited Rivers to only seven total assists over the last three contests, but he's at least contributed 13.5 points and 2.7 three-pointers per game during that stretch.
