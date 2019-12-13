Rivers (illness) is officially listed as probable for Friday's contest against the Magic, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

After initially being listed as doubtful, Rivers' status for Friday's game against the Magic has been upgraded to probable. The guard has missed his last two games due to illness, but it looks as though he is close to being healthy. Expect Rivers to pick up where he left off, averaging 24.9 minutes per game in a key role off the bench.