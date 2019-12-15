Rockets' Austin Rivers: Probable Monday
Rivers is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Spurs due to a left finger sprain.
Despite playing 28 minutes, Rivers appears to have sprained his finger in Saturday's loss to Detroit. There's a good chance that he plays so it's fair to assume the issue is nothing major.
