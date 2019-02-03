Rockets' Austin Rivers: Productive offensively off bench
Rivers offered 16 points (4-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes in the Rockets' 125-98 win over the Jazz on Saturday.
Rivers saw plenty of run with Chris Paul sitting out the contest for rest, leading to his highest scoring total since Jan. 13. The 26-year-old guard's usage also saw a spike Saturday, as his 13 attempts served his second-highest figure in that category since Jan. 5. The seven-year veteran encouragingly saw between 21 and 31 minutes in the first three games Paul played since returning from injury, so he looks set to retain a solid role in the rotation. However, it's also worth noting Paul has yet to return to his normal allotment of playing time, so Rivers could eventually settle into a role that affords him minutes in the low 20s on the majority of nights.
