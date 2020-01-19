Rockets' Austin Rivers: Questionable for Monday
The Rockets list Rivers (thumb) as questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Rivers' sprained right thumb prevented him from playing Saturday in the Rockets' 124-115 loss to the Lakers. Another absence from Rivers on Monday would likely result in Eric Gordon and Thabo Sefolosha seeing mild spikes in playing time.
