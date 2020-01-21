Rockets' Austin Rivers: Questionable Wednesday
Rivers (thumb) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
Rivers implied Monday that he plans to return Wednesday, but the Rockets will still consider him questionable and wait to see how his sprained right thumb feels after shootaround in the morning.
