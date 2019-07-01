Rockets' Austin Rivers: Returning to Rockets
Rivers and the Rockets agreed to terms Monday on a two-year contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Rivers has been maligned throughout his NBA career, but he gave the Rockets some positive minutes after signing on midway through last season. Even so, Rivers likely won't be much of a fantasy consideration given his shaky percentages and relative lack of non-scoring stats.
More News
-
Rockets' Austin Rivers: Strong defensive effort in Game 3 win•
-
Rockets' Austin Rivers: Will play in Game 2•
-
Rockets' Austin Rivers: Out Sunday•
-
Rockets' Austin Rivers: Scores 15 in win•
-
Rockets' Austin Rivers: Plays 20 minutes in Tuesday's loss•
-
Rockets' Austin Rivers: Gets unannounced day off•
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...