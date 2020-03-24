Rockets' Austin Rivers: Rooted in bench role
Rivers averaged 8.3 points, two rebounds and 1.9 assists across 22.1 minutes in 10 games since the All-Star break.
Rivers remains firmly in a bench role behind Russell Westbrook, though he's consistently seeing around 20 minutes a night. Since the break, he's finished in double digits three times, with his last performance dating back to March 10 against the Timberwolves, when he scored 11 points in 18 minutes of action.
