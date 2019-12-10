Rockets' Austin Rivers: Ruled out for Wednesday
Rivers (illness) won't play Wednesday against Cleveland, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Rivers was a late scratch Monday night due to illness, and he's set to miss at least one more matchup while returning to health. His next chance to step onto the court will come Friday in Orlando.
