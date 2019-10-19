Rockets' Austin Rivers: Ruled out with neck injury
Rivers has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Heat due to neck soreness, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Rivers appeared to be grabbing his shoulder on his way to the locker room, but he's since been ruled out with a sore neck. Considering the nature of the injury, he should good to go for Thursday's season opener.
More News
-
Roto Mock Draft Results
There are no perfect players, so assembling a balanced team is a moving target. Here's how...
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...