Rockets' Austin Rivers: Scoreless in Monday's loss
Rivers totaled zero points (0-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three assists, and two rebounds in 27 minutes during Monday's 121-93 loss to the 76ers.
Rivers had earned less than 30 minutes just once through his first 13 appearances with the Rockets. However, his offensive struggles combined with the lopsided score resulted in Rivers seeing his second-lowest minute total since joining the team. With Chris Paul (hamstring) potentially returning to the lineup by the end of the week, Rivers is likely set to see his role reduced going forward. Still, he could remain a decent option in daily leagues for Wednesday's matchup with the lowly Knicks.
