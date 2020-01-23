Rockets' Austin Rivers: Scores 11 in 21 minutes
Rivers recorded 11 points (3-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 121-105 win over the Nuggets.
Rivers returned to the lineup following a two-game absence with a minor thumb injury and turned in a solid line considering his modest minute total. He has taken a small step back this season with regard to his role and stats, but Rivers is still at least a somewhat serviceable option in deeper leagues.
