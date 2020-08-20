Rivers recorded 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Thursday's 111-98 Game 2 win against the Thunder.

Rivers was feeling it from beyond the arc and added an impressive dunk for good measure. He played mistake-free basketball, committing zero turnovers while contributing across every category except blocks. With Russell Westbrook (quad) still sidelined, Rivers is being asked to initiate offense a bit more than usual of late. Still, he remains a somewhat inconsistent performer, as evidenced by the fact that he managed just four points (on 20.0 percent shooting), four boards and two dimes in 19 minutes during Tuesday's Game 1.