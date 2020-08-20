Rivers recorded 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Thursday's 111-98 Game 2 win against the Thunder.
Rivers was feeling it from beyond the arc and added an impressive dunk for good measure. He played mistake-free basketball, committing zero turnovers while contributing across every category except blocks. With Russell Westbrook (quad) still sidelined, Rivers is being asked to initiate offense a bit more than usual of late. Still, he remains a somewhat inconsistent performer, as evidenced by the fact that he managed just four points (on 20.0 percent shooting), four boards and two dimes in 19 minutes during Tuesday's Game 1.
More News
-
Rockets' Austin Rivers: Erupts for career-high 41 points•
-
Rockets' Austin Rivers: Playing Tuesday vs. Celtics•
-
Rockets' Austin Rivers: Leaves bubble for family matter•
-
Rockets' Austin Rivers: Rooted in bench role•
-
Rockets' Austin Rivers: Pours in 23 points•
-
Rockets' Austin Rivers: Goes for 14 points off bench•