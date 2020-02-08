Rivers finished with 14 points (3-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three boards and one block in 29 minutes of a 127-91 loss to the Suns on Friday.

Rivers still came off the bench despite Russell Westbrook (rest) sitting out the second night of a back-to-back game. Rivers managed to finish second on his team in scoring despite not having the most efficient night. He'll likely come off the bench when his team returns to action against the Jazz on Sunday.