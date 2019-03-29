Rivers finished with 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three assists, one rebound, one steal and one block across 29 minutes in the Rockets' win over the Nuggets on Thursday.

Rivers had an efficient shooting night, going 60.0 percent from the floor and knocking down a trio of threes en route to scoring 15 points. It was just his second double-digit scoring effort in his last 12 games, and Rivers can't be considered much more than a cheap, matchup-based daily flyer.