Rockets' Austin Rivers: Scores 17 points in Thursday's win
Rivers recorded 17 points (7-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds, and two assists in 31 minutes during Thursday's 121-118 win over the Heat.
Rivers missed only one field goal attempt and didn't commit a single turnover while breaking his five-game streak of single-digit scoring. Rivers remains a reliable two-way contributor for the Rockets. However, his fantasy value has slowly but surely eroded since the return of Chris Paul, and the short-term absences of Eric Gordon (knee) and Iman Shumpert (ankle) aren't enough to catapult Rivers into consideration outside of deeper formats.
