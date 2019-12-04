Rivers produced 19 points (6-8 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 135-133 loss to San Antonio.

Rivers took advantage of other's misfortunes, ending Tuesday's loss with 19 points including five triples. Danuel House (illness) was out once again and Ben McLemore (nose) was forced to leave early. This left Rivers as the last man standing for the Rockets and he capitalized with he best offensive game in some time. House is unlikely to miss any length of time and McLemore appears to be fine, meaning Rivers could struggle to play meaningful minutes, even as soon as Thursday against the Raptors.