Rockets' Austin Rivers: Scores 19 points in spot start
Rivers had 19 points (8-17 FG, 0-4 3PT, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 125-105 win at Minnesota.
Rivers replaced Russell Westbrook (rest) in the starting unit and responded with his best scoring output of the season. However, Rivers shouldn't see much playing time moving forward considering Westbrook, James Harden, Ben McLemore -- due to his recent form -- and Eric Gordon (when he returns) could sit ahead of him on Mike D'Antoni's depth chart.
