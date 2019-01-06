Rockets' Austin Rivers: Scores 21 points Saturday
Rivers tallied 21 points (8-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt), one rebound, and one assist in 42 minutes during Saturday's 110-101 loss to Portland.
Rivers scored 21 points in Saturday's loss, his highest points total as a member of the Rockets. In typical fashion, Rivers contributed just one rebound and one assist during his 42 minutes on the floor, so while the scoring and threes are nice, he is more of a streaming option as long as Chris Paul (hamstring) and Eric Gordon (knee) are out.
