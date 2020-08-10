Rivers racked up 41 points (14-20 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's 129-112 win over the Kings.

Rivers finished with a career high scoring total, stepping up with Russell Westbrook (quad) and Eric Gordon (ankle) sidelined. Rivers caught fire from beyond the arc and missed just one shot attempt from two-point range while earning no shortage of trips to the charity stripe. Furthermore, he produced a well-rounded stat line and could be called upon to play significant minutes once again in Tuesday's matchup versus the Spurs.