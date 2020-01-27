Rockets' Austin Rivers: Scores in double digits again
Rivers had 13 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3PT, 1-4 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 117-110 loss at Denver.
Rivers delivered another productive outing off the bench and he has scored 10 or more points in three straight games, further enhancing his role as a productive player in Houston's second unit. Rivers, along with the likes of Ben McLemore and Eric Gordon, could be in line for an expanded role Monday at Utah considering James Harden (thigh) is doubtful and Russell Westbrook (rest) has been ruled out.
