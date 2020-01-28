Rivers had 21 points (7-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-8 FT), four rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 41 minutes during Monday's 126-117 win at Utah.

Rivers posted his best scoring output of the season despite shooting just 33.3 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from deep against one of the league's best defenses. He has scored in double digits in each of his last four outings and while he will head back to the bench once Russell Westbrook (rest) and James Harden (thigh) return -- something that could happen as soon as Wednesday -- he should remain productive as a scoring threat in the second unit.