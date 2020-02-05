Play

Rivers provided 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 125-110 win over the Hornets.

Rivers missed Monday's practice due to an illness but was able to give it a go in this one. He has reached double figures in scoring in seven of his last 10 appearances. Nevertheless, Rivers is best reserved for use in deeper leagues.

