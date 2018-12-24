Rockets' Austin Rivers: Set for Houston debut Tuesday
Rivers will play Tuesday against the Thunder, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Tuesday will mark Rivers' Rocket debut after signing with the club Sunday. Rivers figures to see shooting guard minutes behind Eric Gordon and Gerald Green and he could also pick up ball-handling duties behind James Harden. The newly acquired Rivers should have a consistent role while Chris Paul (hamstring) is sidelined.
