Rivers notched 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and a steal in 28 minutes off the bench during Thursday's Game 4 loss against the Lakers.

Rivers logged more than 16 minutes for the first time this series and, in fact, this was his longest outing during the current playoffs -- he responded with his best performance across the board. Eric Gordon has been struggling with his shot during the series and, if that continues to be the case, then Rivers might make a case for a bigger role off the bench. He is making 44.4 percent of his three-point attempts in four games against the Lakers.