Rockets' Austin Rivers: Shoots poorly in loss
Rivers (elbow) finished with five points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound and one steal in 22 minutes off the bench Thursday in the Rockets' 111-106 loss to the Lakers.
Rivers led the Rockets reserves in playing time, but as per usual, it didn't mean much with James Harden and Chris Paul dominating the usage out of the backcourt. Since shifting to the second unit in late January following Paul's return from injury, Rivers has predictably seen his marginal fantasy value disintegrate. Over his last nine games, he's averaging 8.6 points, 1.8 assists, 1.4 triples and 1.4 rebounds in 25.0 minutes per contest while shooting 39.4 percent from the field.
