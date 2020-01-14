Rockets' Austin Rivers: Starting for Westbrook
Rivers will start Tuesday against the Grizzlies, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Rivers will take the place of Russell Westbrook, who's simply getting the night off for rest purposes. The Duke product will be tasked with guarding Ja Morant, who's putting up 17.8 points over the first 34 games of his NBA career.
