Rockets' Austin Rivers: Starting Monday
Rivers will get the start at shooting guard for Monday's matchup with the Jazz, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.
Rivers will replace James Harden (thigh) in the starting lineup. With Russell Westbrook (rest) also sidelined, he should be in line for a relatively healthy workload.
