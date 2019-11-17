Rockets' Austin Rivers: Starting Saturday
Rivers will start Saturday's contest against the Timberwolves, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Russell Westbrook is out for rest, prompting Rivers to join the starting five. He started 15 games last season, averaging 11.5 points, 4.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds across 37.6 minutes.
