Rivers managed just eight points in 28 minutes during Saturday's Game 3 victory but it was his defense on Steph Curry that would have pleased head coach Mike D'Antoni. He limited Curry to just 17 points on 7-of-23 shooting including 2-of-9 from beyond the perimeter. Rivers was on the floor down the stretch, supplanting Clint Capela who himself had a strong game. Curry has struggled throughout the series but could get hot at any time meaning Rivers will need to maintain his defensive focus.