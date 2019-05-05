Rockets' Austin Rivers: Strong defensive effort in Game 3 win
Rivers totaled just eight points, four rebounds, and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 126-121 victory over Golden State.
Rivers managed just eight points in 28 minutes during Saturday's Game 3 victory but it was his defense on Steph Curry that would have pleased head coach Mike D'Antoni. He limited Curry to just 17 points on 7-of-23 shooting including 2-of-9 from beyond the perimeter. Rivers was on the floor down the stretch, supplanting Clint Capela who himself had a strong game. Curry has struggled throughout the series but could get hot at any time meaning Rivers will need to maintain his defensive focus.
