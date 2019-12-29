Rockets' Austin Rivers: To start Sunday
Rivers will start Sunday's game against New Orleans, Rockets TV man Craig Ackerman reports.
With both Russell Westbrook and James Harden out of action, Rivers will start at one guard spot alongside Eric Gordon, who will make his long-awaited return from injury.
