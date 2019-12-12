Rockets' Austin Rivers: Unlikely to play Friday
Rivers (illness) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Magic.
Rivers is trending towards missing a third straight game as he continues to work back from an undisclosed illness. Look for the Rockets to confirm his availability closer to tip-off.
