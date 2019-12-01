Rockets' Austin Rivers: Well-rounded line in Saturday's win
Rivers recorded 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 158-111 win over the Hawks.
Rivers turned in a well-rounded stat line, including season highs in boards and dimes, while logging the second-most minutes on the team behind Ben McLemore. Rivers remains an inconsistent contributor best reserved for use in deeper formats, but he's clearly capable of filling the box score every now and then.
