Rockets' Austin Rivers: Will play in Game 2
Rivers (illness) confirmed Monday that he'll be available for Game 2 against the Warriors, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.
Rivers was sidelined for Game 1 with an illness, but he was back with the team Monday morning and is expected to be a full strength Tuesday night, giving the Rockets another secondary ball-handling option. Rivers' return could equate to a lesser role for Iman Shumpert, who was mostly a non-factor in Game 1.
More News
-
Rockets' Austin Rivers: Out Sunday•
-
Rockets' Austin Rivers: Scores 15 in win•
-
Rockets' Austin Rivers: Plays 20 minutes in Tuesday's loss•
-
Rockets' Austin Rivers: Gets unannounced day off•
-
Rockets' Austin Rivers: Scores 17 points in Thursday's win•
-
Rockets' Austin Rivers: Shoots poorly in loss•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...