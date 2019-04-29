Rivers (illness) confirmed Monday that he'll be available for Game 2 against the Warriors, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.

Rivers was sidelined for Game 1 with an illness, but he was back with the team Monday morning and is expected to be a full strength Tuesday night, giving the Rockets another secondary ball-handling option. Rivers' return could equate to a lesser role for Iman Shumpert, who was mostly a non-factor in Game 1.

