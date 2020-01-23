Rockets' Austin Rivers: Will play Wednesday
Rivers (thumb) will be available Wednesday against Denver, Salman Ali of Clutch Points reports.
Rivers missed two games with a minor thumb issue but, as expected, he'll be back in the lineup Wednesday night as theRockets look to snap a four-game skid.
