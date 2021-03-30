Bradley (calf) played 15 minutes off the bench Monday in the Rockets' 120-110 loss to the Grizzlies, finishing with three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three assists and two steals.

Bradley, whom the Rockets acquired from the Heat at last week's trade deadline, debuted for his new team in what ended up being his first appearance since Feb. 3. The veteran wing didn't seem to be too troubled by his previous calf injury in his return, but he's unlikely to see his role grow substantially over the remainder of the season, at least while both John Wall and Kevin Porter are healthy and available.