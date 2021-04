Bradley didn't practice Wednesday due to a calf injury, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Bradley had missed two games due to a con-COVID-19 illness, but he was able to return to the court for Tuesday's loss to Minnesota. He recorded three points (1-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two steals and one assist in 27 minutes. However, coach Stephen Silas isn't sure whether Bradley will be able to play Thursday against Milwaukee.