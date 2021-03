Bradley (calf) is out Saturday against the Timberwolves but is expected to be available for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Adam Wexler of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports.

A strained right calf has kept Bradley out since Feb. 5, but he should be back to debut with his new team Monday. It's not clear what his role will be. The Rockets have little reason to prioritize his minutes.