Bradley scored 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-7 3PT, 1-2 FT), grabbed six boards and dished out three assists over 28 minutes during Friday's 118-102 loss to the Celtics.

Bradley has seen increased minutes and production in his first three games with the Rockets. The veteran's 15 points were good for second highest on the team, but it also came in the absence of John Wall (knee). Bradley will have an opportunity to carve out a role with the struggling Rockets, now on his eighth team in five years, a youth movement may limit his minutes later in the season.