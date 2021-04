Bradley will start Monday's game against the Suns, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Bradley will receive his first start with Houston with Danuel House (ankle) set to miss seven-to-10 days. In his last four outings, Bradley has averaged 7.8 points on 34.2 percent shooting, 2.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 triple per game.