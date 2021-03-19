McLemore (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Pistons, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
After missing the past two games due to a left ankle sprain, McLemore will suit up for Friday's contest. In 16.1 minutes per game this season, he's averaged 6.6 points and 2.3 rebounds.
