McLemore (COVID-19) is available to play Monday against the Mavericks, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

McLemore will be available to make his season debut Monday after missing the early part of the season due to testing positive for COVID-19. The 27-year-old shooting guard could even end up starting if James Harden misses another game. Expectations for McLemore should remain relatively low until it's seen how much he is able to play.