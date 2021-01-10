McLemore (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

The 27-year-old was considered questionable for Sunday's contest after leaving Friday's contest with the ankle injury, but he won't be forced to miss additional time. McLemore performed well in his season debut before the injury, putting up 15 points (5-6 FG, 5-5 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 16 minutes. His start to the season was delayed by conditioning issues after going through the COVID-19 protocols, so he may not be cleared for his full workload versus Los Angeles.