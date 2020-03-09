Rockets' Ben McLemore: Battling illness
McLemore is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves due to illness.
McLemore also missed Sunday's loss to Orlando with the same ailment, so the team will wait to see how he feels at shootaround Tuesday morning.
