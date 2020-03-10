Rockets' Ben McLemore: Cleared to play
McLemore (illness) will be available Tuesday against Minnesota, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.
McLemore missed Sunday's game with the illness, but he'll be back to availability off the bench Tuesday night. The former lottery pick has not been fantasy-relevant this season.
