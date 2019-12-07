Rockets' Ben McLemore: Coming off bench Saturday
McLemore will come off the bench Saturday against the Suns, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
With Danuel House back in the starting five, McLemore will come off the bench. In a bench role, McLemore has averaged 4.9 points and 1.4 rebounds in 17.0 minutes.
