Rockets' Ben McLemore: Coming off bench Saturday

McLemore will come off the bench Saturday against the Suns, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

With Danuel House back in the starting five, McLemore will come off the bench. In a bench role, McLemore has averaged 4.9 points and 1.4 rebounds in 17.0 minutes.

