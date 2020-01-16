Rockets' Ben McLemore: Commits to outside scoring
McLemore logged 17 points (6-15 FG, 5-13 3Pt), two rebounds, a steal and a block in Wednesday's 117-107 defeat to Portland.
McLemore benefited from double-teams to star teammate James Harden, as he was a frequent recipient of open looks from beyond the arc. The 26-year-old has now started in three straight games for the Rockets, averaging 14.7 points under 48.6 percent from the field during that span.
